Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.17. 1,086,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $203.39.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.