Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.40% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.