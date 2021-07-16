Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001444 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.68 or 0.01437746 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars.

