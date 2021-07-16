Crust Network Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.23 or 0.00075706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $43.64 million and $6.94 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00837451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

