Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $51.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.26 million to $52.63 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

