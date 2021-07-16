Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $251,608.73 and approximately $15.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

