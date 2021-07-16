CryptoEnergy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $173,708.59 and $15.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00019710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00817365 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.