CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $200,823.95 and approximately $1,658.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars.

