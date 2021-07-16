CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.55. CSP shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 6,559 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of 510.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

