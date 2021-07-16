CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $227,740.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.51. 71,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

