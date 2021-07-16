CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

