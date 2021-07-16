CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
