CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTPartners Executive Search Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. CTPartners Executive Search shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About CTPartners Executive Search (OTCMKTS:CTPR)

CTPartners Executive Search Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retained executive search services worldwide. It facilitates the recruitment and hiring of C-level executives, such as chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief legal officers, chief marketing officers, and chief human resource officers, as well as other senior executives and board members.

