CUMROCKET Hits One Day Trading Volume of $305,067.00 (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. CUMROCKET has a market cap of $32.54 million and $305,067.00 worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUMROCKET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.56 or 0.99764774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,350,230,643 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUMROCKET directly using US dollars.

