Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Down 4.3%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

