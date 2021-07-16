Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

