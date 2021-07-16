CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 28,024 shares.The stock last traded at $57.51 and had previously closed at $57.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

