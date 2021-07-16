CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,360 ($30.83). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40), with a volume of 301,716 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 140.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,250.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

