CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches Market Cap of $5.38 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $5.38 million and $8,137.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

