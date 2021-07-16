CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $916,051.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00381754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,390.37 or 0.99976325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00034801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050217 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

