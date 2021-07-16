Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 64,823 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

