Cyclone Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $453.40 or 0.01444009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $74,582.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,497 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

