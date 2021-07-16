D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNZ. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

