D Deverl Maserang II Acquires 11,100 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00.

Shares of FARM opened at $10.57 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

