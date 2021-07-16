Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DNPLY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 12,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,293. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.