Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. 23,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

