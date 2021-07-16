Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. 23,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.
About Dairy Farm International
