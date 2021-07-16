Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 52.2% in June

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dakota Territory Resource stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 19,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,030. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

In related news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

