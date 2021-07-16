Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Todd Burrowes Sells 4,500 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,204. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

