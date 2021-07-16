Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $3,224,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

