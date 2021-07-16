Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.