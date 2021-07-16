Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $3.08 million and $2,130.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

