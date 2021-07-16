Dave Michaud Sells 1,151 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12.

Shares of RMD opened at $249.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

