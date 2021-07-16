David M. Campbell Sells 4,842 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $82,895.04.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 989,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

