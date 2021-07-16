David M. Solomon Sells 13,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00.

GS stock traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

