David M. Solomon Sells 13,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00.
GS stock traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
