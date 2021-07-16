Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $179.81 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.11 or 0.00822299 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,184,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,688,945 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

