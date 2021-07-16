Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $9,006,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,194.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $380.86 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $396.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

