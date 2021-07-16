DeFi Bids (BID) Price Down 10.3% This Week

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $278,009.75 and approximately $1,590.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,982,922 coins and its circulating supply is 15,566,734 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

