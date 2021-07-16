Degenerator Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00373595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01576160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

