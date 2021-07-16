DeltaChain Price Down 81.5% Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00225724 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00779314 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.