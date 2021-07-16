Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $148,567.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

