DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.22 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00007070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $58.00 million and $36,820.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00144124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,387.96 or 0.99840679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

