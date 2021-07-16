Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,844.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $70.69 million and $223,844.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00020685 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.11 or 0.05978498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.01400014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00387910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00610969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00398019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00298003 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,833 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

