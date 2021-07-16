Desiree Coleman Sells 5,473 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CMO Desiree Coleman sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Desiree Coleman sold 11,620 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $969,456.60.

On Thursday, May 13th, Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $774,479.79.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

