Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 36,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,737. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

