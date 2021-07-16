Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $159,227.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00236538 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

