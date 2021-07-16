DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $237,330.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,467,739 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

