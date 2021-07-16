dForce Price Tops $0.12 (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One dForce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $754,401.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00048631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00814026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

