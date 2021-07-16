DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $65,904.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.56 or 0.00475588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00107095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00145881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.66 or 0.99933959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

