Dfyn Network Trading Down 12.4% This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00145549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,450.24 or 0.99667459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,190,093 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

