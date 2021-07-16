Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGEAF opened at $48.44 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $50.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.