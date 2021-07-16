Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 888,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,781,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,510. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

